JVVNL Recruitment 2022: The Rajasthan Vidhut Vitran Nigam Limited (RVVUNL) has notified vacancies for the recruitment to the post of Technical Assistant. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts in the prescribed format on or before February 28, 2022, at www.energy.rajasthan.gov.in/jvvnl or www.energy.rajasthan.gov.in/avvnl or www.energy.rajasthan.gov.in/jdvvnl. For more details on vacancy, eligibility, how to apply, and direct link, please scroll below.

Candidates will be appointed in three electricity departments of Rajasthan including Jaipur Vidynt Vitran Nigam Ltd, Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (AVVNL) and Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (Jd.VVNL).

JVVNL Recruitment 2022: Important Dates to Remember

Starting Date of Online Application: February 09, 2022

Last Date of Online Application: February 28, 2022

JVVNL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies

Technical Assistant: 1512 posts

JVVNL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Secondary Exam from RBSE/CBSE and ITI in Lineman/Electrician/Power Electrician/Wireman/SBA from NCVT/SVT or NAC educational qualification.

JVVNL Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

In order to apply for the posts, a candidate must be between 18 to 28 years of age.

JVVNL Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of online “common competitive examination” i.e. Pre & Main examinations.

JVVNL Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website — energy.rajasthan.gov.in— before February 28, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the link given below.