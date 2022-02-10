Karnataka KSP Recruitment 2022: In a golden opportunity for candidates looking to work in the police department, Karnataka State (KSP) has sought applications for the post of Police Sub-Inspector in Karnataka State Industrial Security Force.Also Read - Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Apply For 19 Posts at centralbankofindia.co.in | Check Eligibility Here

The online application process has commenced from today, February 10, 2022. Candidates can apply latest by March 03, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates(men, women, and transgender) can apply online at the official website, ksisfsi21.ksponline.co.in. It is to be noted that the application fee can be submitted till March 05, 2022.

Karnataka KSP Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The online application begins: February 10, 2022.

The online application ends: March 03, 2022.

The last date of submitting online fee: March 05, 2022.

Mode of application: online

Karnataka KSP Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies

Sub Inspector (SI): 63 posts

Karnataka KSP Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: In order to apply, a candidate must have any degree from University recognised by UGC or equivalent.

Karnataka KSP Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

GM: 21 to 26 years

SC,ST,CAT-01, 2A,2B,3A & 3B: 21 to 28 years

Karnataka KSP Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of

Physical Standard Test (PST) Endurance Test (ET) Written Exam

Karnataka KSP Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Depending upon the category, candidates are required to pay the application fee.

GM and OBC (2A,2B,3A,3B): Rs 500

02 SC , ST, CAT-01 – Rs 250

Karnataka KSP Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before March 03, 2022, through the official website — ksisfsi21.ksponline.co.in.