Kerala PSC Recruitment 2022: Kerala Public Service Commission, KPSC has invited online applications from qualified candidates to apply for the posts of police constable under the India Reserve Battalion Commando Wing. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of the Commission at www.keralapsc.gov.in after 'one-time registration'. Candidates who have already registered can apply through their profile. A total of 198 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. As per the official notification, "Candidates who have an AADHAAR card should add an AADHAAR card as ID proof in their profile." For further details about Kerala PSC Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.

Kerala PSC Recruitment 2022: Check Important Details Here

Department: Police (India Reserve Battalion Commando Wing)

Name of post: Police Constable

Scale of Pay: Rs. 31100 – 66800

Number of Vacancies : 198 + 1 NCA SCCC

Mode of Application: Online

Kerala PSC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Last date of online application: 18 May 2022

Kerala PSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Police Constable: 198 posts

Kerala PSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above must note that they must have passed in SSLC or its equivalent. No relaxation in qualification will be allowed for any special category.

Kerala PSC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

As per the official notification, a candidate must have completed 18 years of age and must not have completed 22 years of age as of January 01, 2022. No relaxation in age will be allowed for any special category.

Kerala PSC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Candidates must register as per ONE TIME REGISTRATION with the official Website of the Kerala Public Service Commission www.keralapsc.gov.in before applying for the post. Candidates who have registered can apply by logging on to their profile using their User-ID and Password. For more details, check the official notification shared below.