Kolkata Constable Recruitment 2022: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board(WBPRB) will end the registration process for the post of Constables and Lady Constables in Kolkata Police. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, wbpolice.gov.in before the deadline ends. The Kolkata Constable Recruitment 2022 aims to fill 2266 posts. It is to be noted that 1410 vacancies are reserved for male and 856 for female candidates. The applicants must possess the above-noted Qualifications on or before the date of publication of the advertisement. The registration process has started on May 29, 2022. It is to be noted that the total number of vacancies has increased from 1666 to 2266 posts.

Kolkata Constable Recruitment 2022 Important Dates Here

The registration process will begin: May 29, 2022

The registration process ends: June 27, 2022

Kolkata Constable Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Constables: 1410 posts.

Lady Constables: 856 posts.

Kolkata Constable Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the posts, the applicant must have passed Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent. The applicant must be able to speak, read and write the Bengali language, provided that the provision will not be applicable to the persons who are permanent residents of hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts.

Kolkata Constable Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure

To know more about the recruitment process, a candidate must go through the official notification shared below.

Kolkata Constable Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website wbpolice.gov.in till June 27, 2022.

Reminder: Last Date to Apply for the posts is June 27, 2022.