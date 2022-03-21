KPSC Group C Recruitment 2022: The Karnataka Public Service Commission has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for various Group C Posts. Those candidates who are interested can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website, kpsc.kar.nic.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 410 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. The online application form for KPSC Group C Recruitment will commence on March 31, 2022.Also Read - MPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 73 Posts at mpsc.gov.in| Check Last Date, Eligibility Here

Important Dates to Remember

The online application begins: March 31, 2022

The online application ends: April 29, 2022

Vacancy Details

Name of the post and the number of vacancy Also Read - MSC Bank Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 8 Posts; Apply Online at mscbank.com

Junior Engineer: 89 Posts

Electrician: 12 Posts

Water Supply Operator: 89 Posts

Health Inspector: 57 Posts

Assistant Water Supply Operator: 163 Posts

A total of 410 vacant posts will be fille through this recruitment drive. Also Read - NIA Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 67 Posts at nia.gov.in| Here's How to Apply

Eligibility Criteria For KPSC Group C Recruitment 2022

Junior Engineer: Must have passed Diploma in Civil Engineering/ Diploma in Civil Engineering (Draughtsmanship) from a Government recognised institution.

Must have passed Diploma in Civil Engineering/ Diploma in Civil Engineering (Draughtsmanship) from a Government recognised institution. Electrician: Must have passed SSLC or equivalent examination and Must have passed a three years Diploma course in Sanitary Health Inspector/Health Inspector conducted by Para medical Board of Govt. of Karnataka or Must have passed PUC or its equivalent examination and Must have passed a two years Diploma course in Sanitary Health Inspector/Health Inspector conducted by para medical board of Govt of Karnataka OR Must have passed SSLC or equivalent examinations and Must have passed the course in Sanitary Health Inspector Diploma conducted by All India Institute of Local Self Govt.

Must have passed SSLC or equivalent examination and Must have passed a three years Diploma course in Sanitary Health Inspector/Health Inspector conducted by Para medical Board of Govt. of Karnataka or Must have passed PUC or its equivalent examination and Must have passed a two years Diploma course in Sanitary Health Inspector/Health Inspector conducted by para medical board of Govt of Karnataka OR Must have passed SSLC or equivalent examinations and Must have passed the course in Sanitary Health Inspector Diploma conducted by All India Institute of Local Self Govt. Assistant Water Supply Operator: Must have passed SSLC or its equivalent examination and Must have passed a two years course in Electrical or Fitter trade from an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) recognised by Government resulting in National Trade Certificate (NTC).

How to Apply Now?