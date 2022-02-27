KPTCL Recruitment 2022: Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Junior Engineer, Junior Assistant, and others on its official website. However, candidates must note that the last date to apply is tomorrow, February 28, 2022.Also Read - RBI Recruitment 2022: Application Process to End Soon For 950 Posts; Apply Now at rbi.org.in

The candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of KPTCL, kptcl.karnataka.gov.in. The online application for KPTCL Recruitment 2022 has commenced from February 07, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1492 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. Candidates can check educational qualifications and other details here.

Important Dates

The online application began from: February 07, 2022.

Closing date for online submission of application: February 28, 2022.

Vacancy Details

Total: 1492 posts

Junior Engineer: 599 posts

Junior Assistant: 360 posts

Assistant Engineer: 533 posts

Pay Scale

Junior Engineer: Rs 26270 to Rs 65020

Junior Assistant: Rs 20220 to Rs 51640

Assistant Engineer: Rs 41130 to Rs 72920

How to Apply?

Eligible candidates can apply for the above posts from February 7, 2022, through the official website, kptcl.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can save, download, and take a printout of the submitted online application form for future use.

To know more about the eligibility process, age limit, and other related details, candidates are advised to go through the short advertisement issued by Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited.