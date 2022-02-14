KV Delhi Recruitment 2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya, Janakpuri, Delhi has invited eligible candidates for the various posts including that of PGT, TGT, Special Educator, and others. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility on the official website janakpuri.kvs.ac.in. Those interested will have to appear for the walk-in-interview scheduled on February 22, 2022. The interview will begin from 8:00 AM and will end at 11:00 AM. The job position is available on a contractual basis.Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2021: Round 2 Choice Filling Process to End Tomorrow

Important Dates

The Interview will be held on: February 22, 2022

KV Delhi Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

PGT

TGTs

PRTs

Special Educator

Counsellor

Computer Instructor

Yoga Teacher

Sports Coach

Arts and Crafts Teacher

Music Teacher

Band Master

Doctor

Nurse

KV Delhi Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Primary Teacher: Minimum Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or Intermediate with 50% marks or its equivalent. DIET/JBT/B.Ed. Competence to teach through Hindi & English media.

Minimum Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or Intermediate with 50% marks or its equivalent. DIET/JBT/B.Ed. Competence to teach through Hindi & English media. Nurse : Matriculation – Diploma in Nursing. General Nursing / B.Sc (Nursing)

: Matriculation – Diploma in Nursing. General Nursing / B.Sc (Nursing) Doctor : Minimum MBBS and registered with MCI/State Medical Council

: Minimum MBBS and registered with MCI/State Medical Council Instructor : Art & Craft/Music/Dance Professional Degree/ Diploma in subject concerned.

: Art & Craft/Music/Dance Professional Degree/ Diploma in subject concerned. Sports Coach: B.PED/Diploma from Laxmi Bai College of Physical Education or Equivalent Qualification.

How to Apply?

Candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria will only be allowed to attend the Walk-in-Interview. Candidates are advised to check the detailed notification from the link given below.