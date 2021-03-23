KV Recruitment 2021: The Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) has invited application from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) and for various other Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts on official websites various KV Schools. Candidates must note that the Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2021 is being done on Part Time/Contractual Basis for the year 2021-22. Candidates, who are eligible and interested, can apply in prescribed format and appear for interview on scheduled date and time. Also Read - KVS Recruitment 2021: Recruitment to Various Posts in Kendriya Vidyalaya Being Done Without Exam, Process Starts Today
Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Teacher Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details Here
|Kendriya Vidyalaya Locations
|Last Date of Application/Interview Date
|KV Notification Download
|KV Mahabubabad
|25 March 2021
|KV Mahabubabad Notification
|KV IIT Kanpur
|22, 23, 24 March 2021
|KV Kanpur Notification
|KV Chandigarh
|22, 23, 24 March 2021
|KV Chandigarh Notification
|KV No. 2 Ferozpur
|19 and 20 March 2021
|KV No 2 Ferozpur Notification
|KV No. 1 Ferozpur
|30 and 31 March 2021
|KV No 1 Ferozpur Notification
|KV Hyderabad
|16 to 18 Macrh 2021
|KV Hyderabad Notification
|KV Mumbai
|16 and 17 March 2021
|KV Mumbai Notification
|KV Pathankot
|18, 19 and 20 March 2021
|KV Pathakot Notification
|KV MP
|27 March 2021
|KV MP Notification
|KV Kapurthala
|18, 19 AND 20 March 2021
|KV Kaputhala Notification
|KV HP
|18 March
|KV HP Notification
|KV AFS Gurgaon
|24 March 2021
|KV AFS Gurgaon Notification
|KV AFS Chandigarh
|22-24 March 2021
|KV AFS Chandigarh Notification
|KV AFS Halwara
|19 and 20 March 2021
|KV AFS Halwara Notification
|KV Saloh
|23 March 2021
|KV Saloh Halwara Notification
|KV RDSO Lucknow
|19 March 2021
|KV RDSO Lucknow Notification
|KV No. 2 Patiala
|17, 18, 19 and 20 March 2021
|KV Patiala Notification
|KV Berhampur
|11 March 2021
|KV Berhampur Notification
|KV Jalandhar
|16 March 2021
|KV Jalandhar Notification
|KV Sirsa
|15 March 2021
|KV Sirsa Notification
|KV Ludhiana
|17 and 18 March 2021
|KV Ludhiana Notification
|KV ITBP Karera
|15 March 2021
|KV ITBP Karera Notification
|KV Balasore
|16, 17 and 18 March 2021
|KV Lucknow Notification
|KV Lucknow AMP
|KV Lucknow Notification
|KV Mahabubnagar
|08 March 2021
|KV Mahabubnagar Notification
|KV Deogarh
|09 March 2021
|KV Deogarh Notification
|KV Moradabad
|10 March
|KV Moradabad Notification
|KV Boudh
|08 and 09 March 2021
|KV Boudh Notification
|KV Jharsuguda
| 09 March 2021
|KV Jharsuguda Notification
|KV Kadapa
|27 February 2021
|KV Kadapa Notification
|KV Odisha
|28 February 2021
|KV Odisha Notification
|KV Tenali
|27 February 2021
|KV Tenali Notification
|KV AGRA
|22, 23, 24 and 25 February 2021
|KV Agra Notification
|KV Fort William, Kolkata
|20 February 2021
|KV FM Kolkata Notification
|KV NOIDA
|19 and 20 February 2021
|KV NOIDA Notification
|KV CRPF
|04 February 2021
|KV CRPF Notification
|KV Tamulpur
|07 February 2021
|KV Tamulpur Notification
|KV Golaghat
|08 February 2021
|KV Golaghat Notification
|KV Gerukamukh
|08 February 2021
|KV Gerukamukh Notification
|KV Doom Doom
|09 February 2021
|KV Doom Doom Notification
KV Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification:
For PGTs of all subjects, candidates need Post Graduation Degree in respective subject with 50% marks overall and in concerned subject with B.Ed.
For TGTs of all Subjects, candidates need degree in Graduation in concerned subjects with overall 50% marks and in concerned subject with B. Ed.
For PRTs, Candidates need to pass Class 12 or equivalent with 50% marks and JBT of a duration of not less than 2 years/ B.EI.Ed/ B. Ed. However, it must be noted that CTET would be required as per school norms.
KV Recruitment 2021 is being done to fill up vacancies for the post of Post Graduate Teacher, Trained Graduate Teacher, Post Graduate Teacher, Counsellor, Coaches, Nurse, Computer Instructor and Other Posts. Online/Offline application shall be invited as per school rules.