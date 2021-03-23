KV Recruitment 2021: The Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) has invited application from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) and for various other Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts on official websites various KV Schools. Candidates must note that the Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2021 is being done on Part Time/Contractual Basis for the year 2021-22. Candidates, who are eligible and interested, can apply in prescribed format and appear for interview on scheduled date and time. Also Read - KVS Recruitment 2021: Recruitment to Various Posts in Kendriya Vidyalaya Being Done Without Exam, Process Starts Today

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Teacher Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details Here

KV Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification:

For PGTs of all subjects, candidates need Post Graduation Degree in respective subject with 50% marks overall and in concerned subject with B.Ed.

For TGTs of all Subjects, candidates need degree in Graduation in concerned subjects with overall 50% marks and in concerned subject with B. Ed.

For PRTs, Candidates need to pass Class 12 or equivalent with 50% marks and JBT of a duration of not less than 2 years/ B.EI.Ed/ B. Ed. However, it must be noted that CTET would be required as per school norms.

KV Recruitment 2021 is being done to fill up vacancies for the post of Post Graduate Teacher, Trained Graduate Teacher, Post Graduate Teacher, Counsellor, Coaches, Nurse, Computer Instructor and Other Posts. Online/Offline application shall be invited as per school rules.