KV Recruitment 2021: The Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) has invited application from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) and for various other Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts on official websites various KV Schools. Candidates must note that the Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2021 is being done on Part Time/Contractual Basis for the year 2021-22. Candidates, who are eligible and interested, can apply in prescribed format and appear for interview on scheduled date and time. Also Read - KVS Recruitment 2021: Recruitment to Various Posts in Kendriya Vidyalaya Being Done Without Exam, Process Starts Today

Kendriya Vidyalaya LocationsLast Date of Application/Interview Date
KV Notification Download
KV Mahabubabad25 March 2021KV Mahabubabad Notification
KV IIT Kanpur22, 23, 24 March 2021KV Kanpur Notification
KV Chandigarh22, 23, 24 March 2021KV Chandigarh Notification
KV No. 2 Ferozpur19 and 20 March 2021KV No 2 Ferozpur Notification
KV No. 1 Ferozpur30 and 31 March 2021KV No 1 Ferozpur Notification
KV Hyderabad16 to 18 Macrh 2021KV Hyderabad Notification
KV Mumbai16 and 17 March 2021KV Mumbai Notification
KV Pathankot18, 19 and 20 March 2021KV Pathakot Notification
KV MP27 March 2021KV MP Notification
KV Kapurthala18, 19 AND 20 March 2021KV Kaputhala Notification
KV HP18 MarchKV HP Notification
KV AFS Gurgaon24 March 2021KV AFS Gurgaon Notification
KV AFS Chandigarh22-24 March 2021KV AFS Chandigarh Notification
KV AFS Halwara19 and 20 March 2021KV AFS Halwara Notification
KV Saloh23 March 2021KV Saloh Halwara Notification
KV RDSO Lucknow19 March 2021KV RDSO Lucknow Notification
KV No. 2 Patiala17, 18, 19 and 20 March 2021KV Patiala Notification
KV Berhampur11 March 2021KV Berhampur Notification
KV Jalandhar16 March 2021KV Jalandhar Notification
KV Sirsa15 March 2021KV Sirsa Notification
KV Ludhiana17 and 18 March 2021KV Ludhiana Notification
KV ITBP Karera15 March 2021KV ITBP Karera Notification
KV Balasore16, 17 and 18 March 2021KV Lucknow Notification
KV Lucknow AMPKV Lucknow Notification
KV Mahabubnagar08 March 2021KV Mahabubnagar Notification
KV Deogarh09 March 2021KV Deogarh Notification
KV Moradabad10 MarchKV Moradabad Notification
KV Boudh08 and 09 March 2021KV Boudh Notification
KV Jharsuguda 09 March 2021KV Jharsuguda Notification
KV Kadapa27 February  2021KV Kadapa Notification
KV Odisha28 February  2021KV Odisha Notification
KV Tenali27 February  2021KV Tenali Notification
KV AGRA22, 23, 24 and 25 February 2021KV Agra Notification
KV  Fort William, Kolkata20 February 2021KV FM Kolkata Notification
KV NOIDA19 and 20 February 2021KV NOIDA Notification
KV CRPF04 February 2021KV CRPF Notification
KV Tamulpur07 February 2021KV Tamulpur Notification
KV Golaghat08 February 2021KV Golaghat Notification
KV Gerukamukh08 February 2021KV Gerukamukh Notification
KV Doom Doom09 February 2021KV Doom Doom Notification

KV Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification:

For PGTs of all subjects, candidates need Post Graduation Degree in respective subject with 50% marks overall and in concerned subject with B.Ed.

For TGTs of all Subjects, candidates need degree in Graduation in concerned subjects with overall 50% marks and in concerned subject with B. Ed.

For PRTs, Candidates need to pass Class 12 or equivalent with 50% marks and JBT of a duration of not less than 2 years/ B.EI.Ed/ B. Ed. However, it must be noted that CTET would be required as per school norms.

KV Recruitment 2021 is being done to fill up vacancies for the post of Post Graduate Teacher, Trained Graduate Teacher, Post Graduate Teacher, Counsellor, Coaches, Nurse, Computer Instructor and Other Posts. Online/Offline application shall be invited as per school rules.