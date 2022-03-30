KVS Recruitment 2022: Apply For TGT, PGT, PRT, and 15 More Positions | Selection Through Interview
KVS Recruitment 2022: Those who are interested are asked to go through the information booklet carefully and then apply for the desired post. However, for different posts, separate applications will be accepted.
The interview will be held only for preparing a panel that will engage on a purely part-time contractual basis.
General Eligibility Criteria
- The minimum age of the candidate should be 18 years and the maximum age must be 65 years.
- They must be proficient in teaching in both Hindi and English medium.
- All applying candidates must be vaccinated against COVID-19.
- They must have sound knowledge of computers and should be capable of teaching in hybrid mode using the various online platforms.
Job Description and Payment
- The contractual teachers will perform similar duties to the regular teachers.
- They will be in charge of timely correction of class and home assignments, test papers, projects along with preparing lesson plans and maintaining academic records of the students.
|Post
|Salary
|PGT
|Rs 27,500
|TGT
|Rs 26,250
|PRT
|Rs 21,250
|Computer Instructor (classes 6 to 10)
|Rs 26,250
|Computer Instructor (classes 3 to 5)
|Rs 21,250
|Sports Coach (primary classes)
|Rs 21,250
|Sports Coach
(secondary and senior secondary classes)
|Rs 26,250
|Art and Craft Instructor
(primary classes)
|Rs 21,250
|Art and Craft Instructor
(secondary and senior secondary classes)
|Rs 26,250
|Special Educator
|Rs 21,250
|Counselor
|Rs 26,250
|Music Coach
|Rs 21,250
|TGT (P&HE)
|Rs 26,250
|TGT (WET)
|Rs 26,250
|TGT (Yoga)
|Rs 26,250
|Librarian
|Rs 26,250
|Doctor
|Rs 1000 (per working day)
|Nurse
|Rs 750 (per working day)
|
Published Date: March 30, 2022 5:40 PM IST
Updated Date: March 30, 2022 5:41 PM IST