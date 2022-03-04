KVS Recruitment 2022 Notification: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has published a notification for recruitment of PRT, TGT, PGT, Yoga Teacher, Sports Teacher, Dance/Music Teacher, Special Educator, Computer Instructor, Counsellor, Nurse, Doctor, DEO and Clerk. The interviews are being conducted across India for hiring on contractual basis for the academic session 2022-23.Also Read - NTPC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 40 Posts at ntpc.co.in| Here's Direct Link

Interested candidates can appear for the interview in a designated Kendriya Vidyalaya branch on the scheduled date and time. They are required to download the application form from the concerned school’s website and submit it along with a photocopy of all certificates and testimonials on the day of the interview. Also Read - SAIL Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 35 Apprentice Posts; Apply Online at sail.co.in

KVS Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification

PGT – Aggregate 50% marks in Master’s degree in relevant subject with B.Ed. from a recognized University. B.Ed or equivalent degree from recognized university.

PRT – 12th passed with 50% marks or its equivalent and diploma certificate in basic teachers’ training of duration of not less than two years OR Bachelor of elementary education (B.El.Ed)/B.Ed/Diploma in Elementary Education Or higher than above Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), conducted by CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

TGT – Aggregate 50% marks in Bachelor’s degree in relevant subject and in aggregate with B.Ed. Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), conducted by CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

KVS Recruitment 2022: Expected Salary

PGT: Rs 32500/-

TGT: Rs 31250/-

PRT: Rs 26250/-

School nurse: Rs 750/day

Sports coach: Rs 26250/-

Computer Instructor: Rs 26250/-

KVS Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of interview on scheduled date and time. Also Read - India Post Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 17 Staff Car Driver Posts; Apply at indiapost.gov.in

KVS Recruitment 2022: How to Apply for Teaching, Non-Teaching Posts?