Kolkata: The HQ Bengal Sub area and HQ Eastern Command has released a notification inviting applications for 37 vacancies of Stenographer grade II, LDC and other posts. Candidates who are eligible and interested in the posts can submit their typed application form by the ordinary post to HQ Bengal SUB area, 246 AJC BOSE road Alipore, Kolkata- 700027.

The candidates must note that the last date of the receipt of the application form is 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment news. The advertisement was published in the employment news on April 9.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the details of the vacancy below:

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 37 vacancies out of which 8 vacancies are each for the post of Stenographer grade II, LDC.

15 vacancies are for the post of Messenger

3 vacancies are for the post of Safai wala

2 vacancies are for the post of Gardner

1 vacancy is for the post of Daftry.

Age limit: Candidates age should be between the age of 18 to 25 years.

Eligible candidates will be informed through the call letter for written test and interview. Test will be held in Ballygunge Maidan Camp.