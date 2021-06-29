SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021: The State Bank of India (SBI) has activated the link for SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021 for the recruitment of Junior Assistants across its branches. Candidates who have applied for the SBI recruitment exam can download the admit card or Call Letter by visiting the SBI official website – sbi.co.in. The preliminary link to download the admit card will close on July 13. Also Read - DU Recruitment 2021: Apply For Permanent Non-teaching Posts at SPM College by THIS Date

The SBI Clerk Prelims 2021 exam will be held on July 13 at the designated exam centres. All candidates must carry a photo ID proof and a self-attested copy of the same on the day of the exam.

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website – www.sbi.co.in/web/careers

Step 2: Click on the download link in the Latest Announcements column that reads ‘Download Preliminary Exam Call letter’

Step 3: Enter the required details like registration number and password (DOB)

Step 4: Download your SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021.

**DIRECT LINK to download SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card**

Those who qualify the prelims for SBI Clerk posts will appear for the main examination. The results for the Prelims will be released in July. SBI Clerk Mains 2021 is scheduled to be held on July 31.