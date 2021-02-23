SSB ASI DV DME Admit Card 2021: The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has released the SSB ASI DV DME Admit Card 2021 for the posts of Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer). Candidates who applied for the job posting can download their admit card on the official website of SSB – applyssb.com. The SSB ASI DV DME Skill Test 2021 will be conducted on March 8 and March 9 at 25th BN SSB Ghitorni Post- Arjungarh, New Delhi. Also Read - UGC Recruitment 2021: Apply Now to Get Paid up to Rs 1 Lakh Per Month | Details Here

There are a total of 181 vacancies for the post of Group-B and Group-C Non-Gazetted (Combatised) in SSB, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India will be recruited.

SSB ASI DV DME Skill Test 2021: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSB – applyssb.com

Step 2: Click on the link for SSB ASI DV DME Skill Test Admit Card 2021

Step 3: Enter required details like registration ID, password, captcha code, and click on ‘Submit’

Step 4: Your SSB ASI DV DME Admit Card will be on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a print out to carry it to the exam centre.

The final selection list of the SSB ASI DV DME 2021 will be prepared in order of merit, category-wise, after the completion of Review Medical Exam.