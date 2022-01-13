The Rail Coach Factory, RCF has invited applications for Apprentice posts. The candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the post can apply on the official site of RCF on rcf.indianrailways.gov.in. The candidates must note that the last date to apply for the posts is till January 31, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 56 posts in the organization.Also Read - DU Recruitment 2022: Ram Lal Anand College Invites For 242 Non Teaching Posts; Apply on rlacollege.edu.in

The selection for the post will be on the basis of merit list prepared of all candidates who apply against the notification.

The merit list will be prepared for the purpose on the basis of percentage of marks in matriculation + ITI marks in the trade in which apprenticeship is to be done.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned all the important details below:

Vacancy Details

Fitter: 4 Posts

Welder: 1 Post

Machinist: 13 Posts

Painter: 15 Posts

Carpenter: 3 Posts

Mechanic: 3 Posts

Electrician: 7 Posts

Electronic Mechanic: 9 Posts

AC & Ref. Mechanic: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent with minimum 50 percent marks

National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training

The age limit of the candidate should be between 15 years to 24 years of age.

Application Fees

Candidates will have to pay ₹100/- through online mode. Fee payment will have to be made online through payment gateway as part of online application process. No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PWD/ Women Candidates.