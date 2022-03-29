All India Radio Recruitment 2022: Prasar Bharati has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the various posts including that News Editor, Newsreader, Web Editor, English Anchors (Business), and other posts. Candidates who are interested can check the eligibility criteria, age limit on the official website of Prasar Bharti i.e. prasarbharati.gov.in. It is important to note that the last date to apply for the positions is April 08, 2022.Also Read - UKMSSB Recruitment 2022: Apply For 824 Posts at ukmssb.org| Check Eligibility, Last Date Here

Important Dates to Remember

The last date to submit online application is April 08, 2022

Vacancy Details

News Editor(English)

News Editor (Hindi)

Web Editor (English)

Web Editor (Hindi)

Graphic Designer

Newsreader (English)

Newsreader-cum-translator (Hindi)

Newsreader-cum-translator (Sanskrit)

Newsreader-cum-translator(Kashmiri)

Newsreader-cum-translator (Urdu)

Newsreader-cum-translator(Punjabi)

Newsreader-cum-translator (Nepali)

News Editor (Business)

English Anchors (Business)

Hindi Anchors (Business)

All India Radio Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

News Editor(English): Graduate from a recognized university. Degree or Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism with a duration of at least one year from a recognized university/institution or 5-year experience in reporting/editing work in print/electronic media. Proficiency in the English language. Knowledge of basic computer applications.

Graduate from a recognized university. Degree or Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism with a duration of at least one year from a recognized university/institution or 5-year experience in reporting/editing work in print/electronic media. Command over English and working knowledge of Hindi. Knowledge of basic computer applications.

Newsreader‐cum‐Translator (Hindi) : Graduate from a recognized university. Proficiency in Hindi language. Having a voice of good quality suited to broadcasting. Knowledge of basic computer applications. Must have Hindi typing skill.

English Anchors (Business): Degree from a recognized university. Post Graduate Degree or Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism with a duration of at least one year from a recognized university/institution or 5‐year experience in business reporting/editing work in print/electronic media. Proficiency in the English and Hindi. Having a voice of good quality suited to broadcasting. Good knowledge of basic computer applications.

5‐year experience in business reporting/editing work in print/electronic media. Proficiency in the English and Hindi. Having a voice of good quality suited to broadcasting. Good knowledge of basic computer applications.

Selection Process

The Selection procedure comprises two stages (1) a written test (2) an interview.

The Selection procedure comprises two stages (1) a written test (2) a voice test & interview to assess the professional competence and knowledge of the candidate in the concerned language.

How to Apply?

The application should reach to the Deputy Director (Administration), Room No. 223, 2nd floor, News Services Division, All India Radio, New Broadcasting House, Parliament Street, New Delhi-110 001 on or before April 08, 2022.