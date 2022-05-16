LBSNAA Recruitment 2022: Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, LBSNAA, Mussoorie has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for 03 Teaching Associates (Research Interns) posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of LBSNAA at lbsnaa.gov.in. The last date to apply is May 30. The position is contractual with an initial contract period of one year which may be extended for another two terms of one year each based on the performance of the Teaching Associate and the requirements of the Academy. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official notification shared below.Also Read - Goa Board HSSC, SSC Result 2022 Declared For Term 1 Exams; Here's How to Download

Here’s all you need to know about qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details of LBSNAA Recruitment 2022.

LBSNAA Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Last Date to Apply: May 30

LBSNAA Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the subject and the number of vacancy

Law: 01 post

Public Administration: 01 post

Political Science & Law: 01 post

LBSNAA Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

To apply for Teaching Associates posts, candidates must fulfill these education qualification.

Law : Masters in Law (L.L.M.)

: Masters in Law (L.L.M.) Public Administration : Post Graduate in Public Administration or a relevant discipline in Social Sciences.

: Post Graduate in Public Administration or a relevant discipline in Social Sciences. Political Science & Law: Graduate in Political Science.

LBSNAA Recruitment 2022 Salary

Teaching Associates will be paid a consolidated sum of Rs. 40,000 per month.

LBSNAA Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Candidates should be below 35 years of age.

LBSNAA Recruitment 2022 How to Apply?

Interested candidates are required to submit their application in the prescribed proforma to Director, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie our mail to aoadmn-lbsnaa®gov.in and adminsec.lbsnaa@nic.inalong with relevant documents (i.e 10th pass certificate, essential qualifications certificate and experience certificate, if any) by 30th May 2022. Applications found incomplete will not be considered.