MSC Bank Recruitment 2022: The Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank, MSC has released a recruitment notification, inviting applications from the residents of Maharashtra State to apply for the post of Trainee Junior Officers and Trainee Clerks in the Bank. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of the Bank at mscbank.com. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 195 vacant posts will be filled. Out of the total vacancies, 29 are reserved for Trainee Junior Officers posts. The last date to apply online is May 25, 2022. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

MSC Bank Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Website link open: May 05, 2022

Online Registration of Application: May 05, 2022

Last date to make online payment of Application Fees: May 25, 2022

Downloading of call letter for Online test: 10 days before

Online Test will be conducted tentatively: First week of July 2022

MSC Bank Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Trainee Junior Officers: 29 posts

Trainee Clerks: 166 posts

MSC Bank Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Trainee Junior Officers: Graduate in any discipline with at least 60% marks. Candidates who have passed JAIIB/CAIIB will be preferred.

Graduate in any discipline with at least 60% marks. Candidates who have passed JAIIB/CAIIB will be preferred. Trainee Clerks: Graduate in any discipline with at least 60% marks.

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official notification shared below.

MSC Bank Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Candidates applying for the post of Trainee Junior Officers must be between the age of 23 -32 years as of February 28, 2022. Candidates applying for the post of Trainee Clerks must be between the age of 21-28 years as of February 28, 2022.

MSC Bank Recruitment 2022 Expected Salary

Trainee Junior Officers Post: Trainee Junior Officers will be paid a stipend of Rs 20,000 per month during the training period. After successful completion of the training period, the Trainee Junior Officer will be placed in the Bank’s regular grade and will be paid total emoluments of about: Rs.45,000 per month.

Trainee Clerk Post: Candidates will be paid a stipend of Rs 15,000 per month during the training period. After successful completion of the training period, the Trainee Clerk will be placed in the Bank’s regular grade and will be paid total emoluments of about: Rs.30,000 per month.

NOTE: Candidates should be domiciled in the State of Maharashtra. (Submission of Domicile Certificate of Maharashtra State is mandatory.

MSC Bank Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Trainee Junior Officers Post: Rs.1,770 (includes GST)

Rs.1,770 (includes GST) Trainee Clerk Post: Rs.1,180 (includes GST)

MSC Bank Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before May 25, 2022, through the official website —mscbank.com.