MAHATRANSCO AE Recruitment 2022: Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MAHATRANSCO) has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Assistant Engineer. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of MAHATRANSCO at mahatransco.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 223 vacancies in the organization. Applicants can apply till May 24, 2022. It is to be noted that all the candidates who have registered successfully will be called for an Online test without verifying their eligibility. Candidates can check educational qualifications, selection criteria, and other details here.Also Read - CLAT 2022 Registration: Application Underway; Check Syllabus, Direct Link, Steps to Apply Here

Here’s all you need to know about qualifications, selection criteria, and other details of MAHATRANSCO AE Recruitment:

Important Dates

Last Date of Application for MAHATRANSCO AE Posts – May 24 2022

MAHATRANSCO AE Exam Date – June/July 2022

Vacancy Details For MAHATRANSCO AE Recruitment 2022

Assistant Engineer (Transmission): 170 Posts

Assistant Engineer (Telecommunication): 25 Posts

Assistant Engineer (Civil): 28 Posts

Eligibility Criteria For MAHATRANSCO AE Recruitment 2022

Assistant Engineer (Transmission): Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering / Technology.

Assistant Engineer (Telecommunication): Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in the stream of B.E. (Electronics & Telecommunication) OR B. Tech (Electronics & Telecommunication).

Assistant Engineer (Civil): Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering / Technology.

Selection Porcess For MAHATRANSCO AE Recruitment 2022

Candidates will be selected on the basis of an online test. The Online Test will be of Objective Type Multiple Choice Test. The Online Test will include test of Marathi Language. The Online Written Test will be conducted at the following centres: Ahmednagar, Amravati, Aurangabad, Chandrapur, Dhule, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Latur, Mumbai/ Navi Mumbai/Thane/Greater Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Nasik, Pune, Sangali, Satara, and Solapur.

Application Fee For MAHATRANSCO AE Recruitment 2022

Candidates(open category) are required to pay Rs 700 as an application fee. However, candidates belonging to Reserved Cast Category and EWS and Orphan are required to pay Rs 350 as an application fee. Also Read - Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 45,000; Apply For Senior Technical Officer Posts at ghcitanagar.gov.in

How to Apply Online For MAHATRANSCO AE Recruitment 2022?

Eligible candidates can apply online at mahatransco.in on or before May 24, 2022. It is to be noted that the Candidate applying for the posts must be a Domicile of Maharashtra. Also Read - DTC Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Apply For 357 Vacancies Today. Apply Online at dtc.delhi.gov.in