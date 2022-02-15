MEA Recruitment 2022: The Ministry of External Affairs has invited eligible candidates for 75 Intern Posts. The candidates who are interested and eligible for the positions can apply on the official website i.e. internship.mea.gov.in. The candidates must note that the last date to apply for the post is February 15. For Further details on MEA Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - NHM Recruitment 2022: Registration For 154 Posts Begins at nhm.assam.gov.in| Deets Inside

Important Dates to Remember

Application deadlines 1 February 2022 Call for applications for 2022-23 (Term I & Term II combined) 15 February 2022 Deadline for receiving applications 18 February 2022 Announcement of shortlisted candidates and calls for interview 22 – 24 February 2022 Interviews (DVC) 28 February 2022 Announcement of selected candidates

Allocation of Divisions 01 April 2022 Start of internships 2022-23 (Term I & Term II combined)

MEA Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Intern: 75 posts

MEA Recruitment 2022: Selection Process, Pay Scale

The selection process will consist of two stages viz. Preliminary Screening and Personal Interview. An honorarium of INR 10,000 per month will be paid to each intern to defray basic costs. The interns would be responsible for their board and lodging in Delhi during the period of their internship.

Age Limit: The age of the candidates should not exceed 25 years as of December 31 of the year of internship.

MEA Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of MEA, internship.mea.gov.in before February 15, 2022. For more details on the MEA Recruitment, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification.