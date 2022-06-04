Recruitment 2022: Are you looking for a job? Here’s a golden opportunity for you. Here’s a list of government jobs, with an ongoing registration process. From MHA’s vacancies for Private Secretary position to Indian Bank’s recruitment for Specialist Officers posts, and many more — here’s a list of government jobs available. Read below for vacancy, eligibility, and other details.Also Read - ITBP Recruitment 2022: Register For 38 Assistant Sub Inspector Posts From June 08| Read Details Here

Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2022

Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2022: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Section Officer, Private Secretary, Assistant Engineer, and other posts. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —www.mha.gov.in. For more details about the Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE

Name of Post: Section Officer Official Website: mha.gov.in. Deadline: June 24, 2022

South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022

South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022: The South East Central Railway(SECR), Bilaspur Division has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates to apply for the Trade Apprentices posts. Interested candidates can download the official notification through the official website of SECR, secr.indianrailways.gov.in. Applicants can submit their online application form through apprenticeshipindia.gov.in till June 22, 2022. For more details about the Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE

Name of Post: Trade Apprentices posts Official Website: secr.indianrailways.gov.in Deadline: June 22, 2022

Staff Selection Commission SSC Delhi Police Recruitment 2022

SSC Delhi Police Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) will end the registration process for the posts of Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police on June 16, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. For more details about the Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE

Name of Post: Head Constable posts Official Website: ssc.nic.in Deadline: June 16, 2022

Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO Recruitment 2022

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Centre for High Energy Systems & Sciences (CHESS), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Hyderabad has invited online applications from candidates to apply for the Graduate (Degree) Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online on drdo.gov.in till June 18, 2022. For more details about the Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE

Name of Post: Graduate (Degree) Apprentice posts Official Website: drdo.gov.in Deadline: June 18, 2022

Border Security Force BSF Recruitment 2022

BSF Recruitment 2022: The Border Security Force (BSF) has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible male candidates to apply for Group 'B' & 'C' Combatised posts in the Water Wing of the Border Security Force. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of BSF — rectt.bsf.gov.in or — bsf.gov.in. For more details about the Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE

Name of Post: Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ Combatised posts Official Website: rectt.bsf.gov.in or bsf.gov.in. Deadline: 30 days from the date of publication of the detailed advertisement notice.

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2022

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2022: The Indian Bank has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates to apply for the post of Specialist Officers. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of the Bank —www.indianbank.in from May 24, 2022. For more details about the Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE