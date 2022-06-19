MHSRB Recruitment 2022: Medical Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB),Telangana has invited applications from candidates to apply for Civil Assistant Surgeon and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of MHSRB at mhsrb.telangana.gov.in from July 15, 2022. The last date to apply for the posts is till August 14, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 1,326 posts in the organisation. Here’s all you need to know about qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details of MHSRB Recruitment 2022Also Read - Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022: Application Process to End Soon; Apply at nfr.indianrailways.gov.in

MHSRB Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date of Online Application: July 15, 2022

Last date of Online Application: August 14, 2022

MHSRB Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Civil Assistant Surgeon (in Directorate of Public Health & Family Welfare): 751 Posts

Tutor (in Directorate of Medical Education): 357 Posts

Civil Assistant Surgeon-General/General Duty Medical Officer (in Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad): 211 Posts

Civil Assistant Surgeon (in Institute of Preventive Medicine): 07 Posts

MHSRB Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Civil Assistant Surgeon (in Directorate of Public Health & Family Welfare): Rs 58,850- 1,37,050

Tutor (in Directorate of Medical Education): Rs 57,700- 1,82,400 (UGC Scales-2016)

Civil Assistant Surgeon-General/General Duty Medical Officer (in Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad): Rs 58,850- 1,37,050

Civil Assistant Surgeon (in Institute of Preventive Medicine): Rs 58,850- 1,37,050

MHSRB Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts given above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the official notification shared here.

MHSRB Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

To apply for the posts, a candidate must be between 18 to 44 years of age.

MHSRB Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

Each applicant must pay Rs. 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred Only) towards Online Application Fee.

MHSRB Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before August 14, 2022, through the official website — mhsrb.telangana.gov.in. Candidates can visit the MHSRB website for more information.