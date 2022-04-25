Ministry of Agriculture Recruitment 2022: Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Consultant, Technical Assistant, and Programmer. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of the National Food Security Mission (NFSM) at www.nfsm.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till April 30, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 13 posts in the organization.Also Read - NHM MP Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1,222 Posts From May 1| Read Details Here

Vacancy Details

Consultant: 3 posts

Technical Assistant: 9 posts

Programmer: 1 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Consultant : Master's degree in Agronomy/ Agriculture Extension/ Soil Science/ Plant Breeding/ Crop Improvement/ Plant Protection/ or any other agricultural subject/ or M. Tech in Agricultural Engineering or other discipline of agricultural sciences having at least 8 years of field experience in Crop Production/ Mechanization or working as Technical Assistants at National Level and State/ District Consultant. Doctorate Degree holders in the field of Agricultural Sciences may be given preference.

Programmer : Master in Computer Application (MCA) from recognized university/ institutes with 2 years' experience in Govt. project in Asp.Net and Sql server.

Technical Assistant: Master degree in Agronomy/ Soil Science/ Agriculture Extension/ Plant Breeding/ or any other Agriculture subject with specialization in management of field crops.

Expected Salary

Name of the post and Honorarium per month

Consultant: Rs. 68,000

Technical Assistant: Rs 47,500

Programmer: Rs 42,500

Selection Procedure

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the selection process and age limit given in the official notification shared below.

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before April 30, 2022, through the official website —www.nfsm.gov.in.