Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021: Candidates who are interested in the government job and that too in the Ministry of Defence, here comes wonderful job opportunity for them. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has invited applications from eligible candidates for Civil Motor Driver, Cleaner and other posts. Altogether, there are 400 vacancies in the Ministry of Defence.

"Applications for Civilian Motor Driver, Cleaner, Civilian Catering Instructor and Cook submitted in response to the advertisement published in Employment News Vol XLVI No II for week 12-18 Jun 21 will also be considered and will remain valid for the current advertisement also. Candidates who have already forwarded the applications need not apply again," the official notice stated.

As per the job notification, the candidates will be able to apply for the job within 21 days from the release of the notification.

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021: Important details

Notification date: August 28, 2021 Last date to apply: September 17, 2021 Location: Bangalore, Karnataka

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Total posts: 400

ASC Centre (North)

Civil Motor Driver (only for Male Candidates)- 115

Cleaner – 67

Cook – 15

Civilian Catering Instructor – 3

ASC Centre (South)

Labour (only for Male Candidates) – 193

MTS (Safaiwala) (preferably male) – 7

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

To apply for these posts, the candidate should be class 10th pass out. Apart from this, the candidate’s age should be between 18 years to 25 years for recruitment to the post of Civil Catering Instructor, Cleaner, Cook, Labor and MTS. The age of the candidate for recruitment to the post of Civil Motor Driver should be between 18 years to 27 years.

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021: Selection process

It must be noted that the candidates will be selected for these posts on the basis of Skill / Physical / Practical Test and Written Test. The selection will be made strictly on the basis of merit. The selection for all Group ‘C’ posts will be made solely based on marks obtained by the applicants in the written test and subject to qualifying in the Skill/Physical/Practical test.

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021: Here’s how to apply

Complete with all details along with a self-addressed envelope and all the requisite documents should be sent to The Presiding Officer, Civilian Direct Recruitment Board, CHQ, ASC Centre (South) – 2 ATC, Agram Post, Bangalore -07 (for Labour and MTS (Safaiwala) and to The Presiding Officer, Civilian Direct Recruitment Board, CHQ, ASC Centre (North) – 1 ATC, Agram Post, Bangalore -07 (for other trades).