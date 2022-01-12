Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022: In a piece of good news for the youth, the Ministry of Defence has invited applications for a number of vacancies in its organisation. The Ministry of Defense has announced a recruitment drive for Sub Divisional Officer and other posts to fill up 97 vacancies in the organisation. Eligible and interested candidates are requested to apply for the openings on or before January 15.

Willing candidates can apply for the posts by sending the filled-up application form to the prescribed address mentioned at the end of this article. The last date to apply for the posts is till January 15, 2022. Eligible candidates must also note that the post carries All India Service Liability and, thus, the candidates selected for appointment are liable to serve anywhere in India.

Vacancy Details for Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022

Junior Hindi Translator: 7 Posts

Sub Divisional Officer: 89 Posts

Hindi Typist: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022

Junior Hindi Translator: Master’s degree of a recognized University in Hindi/English as a compulsory/ elective subject or as medium of examination at degree level.

Master’s degree of a recognized University in Hindi/English as a compulsory/ elective subject or as medium of examination at degree level. Others: Matriculation pass from a recognized Board.

Age Limit for Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022

Junior Hindi Translator: 18 to 30 years

Others: 18 to 27 years

Here’s How to Apply for Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022

All eligible and interested candidates will have to download the application form from the websites available on the Detailed Notification and fill them up. The candidates then need to send the filled-up application form addressed to the “Principal Director, Defence Estates, Southern Command, Near ECHS Polyclinic, Kodhwa Road, Pune- 411040.”