Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2022: HQ Northern Command, Ministry of Defence has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Civilian Motor Driver, Fireman, and others. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary through the official notification shared below. It is to be noted that applicants can apply for the post within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement. For more details on the Recruitment process, please scroll down.

Important Dates

Last Date to Apply: within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement(August 22, 2022 tentative)

Vacancy Details

Civilian Motor Driver (Ordinary Grade): 5 posts

Vehicle Mechanic: 1 post

Cleaner: 1 post

Fireman: 14 posts

Mazdoor: 2 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Civilian Motor Driver (Ordinary Grade) : Matriculation or equivalent. Must possess the civil driving license for heavy vehicle and have two years experience on driving such vehicles.

: Matriculation or equivalent. Must possess the civil driving license for heavy vehicle and have two years experience on driving such vehicles. Vehicle Mechanic: 10th Standard pass or equivalent. Capable of reading number and names of tools and vehicles both in English and Hindi. One year experience of trade.

10th Standard pass or equivalent. Capable of reading number and names of tools and vehicles both in English and Hindi. One year experience of trade. Cleaner : 10th Standard pass or equivalent. Should be proficient in trade.

: 10th Standard pass or equivalent. Should be proficient in trade. Fireman: 10th Standard pass or equivalent. Must be conversant with the use and maintenance of all types of extinguishers, hose fittings and fire appliances and equipments, fire engines, trailer, pumps, foam branches.

Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the selection process and age limit through the official notification shared below.

Age Limit

Civilian Motor Driver (Ordinary Grade): 18-27 years

Vehicle Mechanic: 18-25 years

Cleaner: 18-25 years

Fireman: 18-25 years

Mazdoor: 18-25 years

How to Apply?

“Candidates fulfilling the conditions can submit their application only by REGISTERED/ SPEED/ ORDINARY POST as per the format given at Appendix ‘A’ to ‘B’ in this advertisement and must attach duly attested photocopies of under mentioned documents from (a) to (h) as applicable duly attested. The photograph and document should be attested by the Serving Group A / B Gazetted Officer (as per DOPT’s Order No S.O.946(E) dated 09 Apr 2009) (www.persmin.nic.in/dopt.asp) alongwith the application,” reads the official notice.