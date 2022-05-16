Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2022: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Section Officer, Private Secretary, Assistant Engineer, and other posts. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —www.mha.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 34 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. “Selected Officer/Official for the vacant posts at ICPs will be liable to be posted at any of the ICPs located at Attari, Jogbani, Raxaul, Agartala, Dawki, Petrapole and Moreh,” reads the official notification. The last date to apply for the posts is June 24. For more details about the Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - Goa Board HSSC, SSC Result 2022 Declared For Term 1 Exams; Here's How to Download

Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The last date for receiving applications: June 24, 2022

Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the post and number of vacancies to be filled at LPAI Sectt., New Delhi

Under Secretary: 1 Post

Section Officer: 2 Posts

Private Secretary: 1 Post

Assistant Engineer (Electrical) & Assistant Engineer (Civil): 2 Posts

Assistant: 2 Posts

Sr. Accountant: 1 Post

Junior Engineer ( Civil and Electrical): 2 Posts

Personal Assistant: 3 Posts

Accountant: 1 Post

Name of the post and number of vacancies to be filled at ICPs

Manager: 4 Posts

Assistant: 9 Posts

Stenographer Grade-D: 6 Posts

Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, and expected salary through the official notification shared below:

Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2022 Expected Salary

LPAI Sectt., New Delhi

Under Secretary -Pay Band-3 + 6600, Level- 11

Section Officer – Pay Band -2 + 4600, Level-7

Private Secretary – Pay Band -2+4600, Level-7

Assistant Engineer (Electrical) & Assistant Engineer (Civil) – Pay Band -2+4600, Level-7

Assistant -Pay Band-2+4200, Level-6

Sr. Accountant -Pay Band-2+4200 Level-6

Junior Engineer ( Civil and Electrical) – Pay Band-2+4200 Level-6

Personal Assistant – Pay Band-2+4200 Level-6

Accountant – Pay Band-1+2800 Level-5

For ICPs:

Manager -Pay Band-3 + 6600 Level- 11

Assistant -Pay Band-2+4200 Level-6

Stenographer Grade-D – Pay Band-1+2400 Level-4

Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2022 How to Apply?

"Applicants may send advance copies by post at the above address and also on email id: usaaadnm(edpai.goy.in. However, only the applications received through proper channel by the due date and complete in all respects, shall be considered for selection,' reads the official notice.