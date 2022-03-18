MMRCL Recruitment 2022: Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited(MMRCL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill vacancies for the posts of Assistant General Manager(S&T), Deputy Engineer (Rolling Stock), and others. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts —till April 15 — from the official website mmrcl.com. To know more about the recruitment drive, please scroll down.Also Read - CHSE Odisha Class 12 Exams 2022 To Be Held Offline From April 28| Details Inside

Important Dates to Remember

Online registration begins: March 9, 2022

Online registration ends: April 15, 2022

Vacancy Details

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies

Asst. General Manager (S&T): 01 post

Asst. General Manager (PST): 01 post

Asst. General Manager (TVS/ ECS): 01 post

Asst. General Manager (Operations): 01 post

Asst. General Manager (RS): 01 post

Assistant Manager (Operations): 01 post

Assistant Manager (IT): 01 post

Deputy Engineer (RS): 01 post

Deputy Engineer (Depot, M&P): 01 post

Jr. Supervisor (Operations): 01 post

Jr. Engineer- II (S&T): 06 post

Jr. Engineer- II (E&M): 10 post

Assistant (IT): 01 post

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 27 vacant posts will be filled in the organization.

MMRCL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Asst. General Manager (S&T): Full time Degree in Electronics & Communication Engineering from recognized and reputed university.

Full time Degree in Electronics & Communication Engineering from recognized and reputed university. Asst. General Manager (PST): Full time Degree in Electrical Engineering from recognized and reputed university.

Selection Process

Candidates applying for the posts mentioned in the advertisement will be called for Personal Interview. For more details, click on the link given below.

How to Apply?

Candidates are required to apply online only through MMRCL’s official website: www.mmrcl.com.