MMRCL Recruitment 2022: Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited(MMRCL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill vacancies for the posts of Assistant General Manager(S&T), Deputy Engineer (Rolling Stock), and others. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts —till April 15 — from the official website mmrcl.com. To know more about the recruitment drive, please scroll down.
Important Dates to Remember
- Online registration begins: March 9, 2022
- Online registration ends: April 15, 2022
Vacancy Details
Name of the posts and the number of vacancies
- Asst. General Manager (S&T): 01 post
- Asst. General Manager (PST): 01 post
- Asst. General Manager (TVS/ ECS): 01 post
- Asst. General Manager (Operations): 01 post
- Asst. General Manager (RS): 01 post
- Assistant Manager (Operations): 01 post
- Assistant Manager (IT): 01 post
- Deputy Engineer (RS): 01 post
- Deputy Engineer (Depot, M&P): 01 post
- Jr. Supervisor (Operations): 01 post
- Jr. Engineer- II (S&T): 06 post
- Jr. Engineer- II (E&M): 10 post
- Assistant (IT): 01 post
Through this recruitment drive, a total of 27 vacant posts will be filled in the organization.
MMRCL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
- Asst. General Manager (S&T): Full time Degree in Electronics & Communication Engineering from recognized and reputed university.
- Asst. General Manager (PST): Full time Degree in Electrical Engineering from recognized and reputed university.
Selection Process
Candidates applying for the posts mentioned in the advertisement will be called for Personal Interview. For more details, click on the link given below.
How to Apply?
Candidates are required to apply online only through MMRCL’s official website: www.mmrcl.com.