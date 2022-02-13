MPHC AG 3 and Steno Prelims 2021: The Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has released the admit cards for Assistant grade 3 and Stenographer Preliminary exam on its website. Eligible candidates can download the admit card from the official website of MPHC mphc.gov.in.The Board will conduct the MPHC AG 3 and Stenographer Prelims 2021 on February 22, 2022.Also Read - JKBOSE Results 2021-22: Kashmir Division 10th Result to be Out Soon on jkbose.nic.in

MPHC AG 3 and Steno Prelims 2021: How to Download

Go to the official website of Madhya Pradesh High Court at mphc.gov.in

Now click on the Recruitment / Results section available on the homepage.

section available on the homepage. Now click on Click Here – Online Application Forms/ Admit Cards link.

link. A new window will open.

Click on the admit card link given beside the ” To filling up the posts of Stenographer Grade-2, Stenographer Grade-3, Stenographer Grade-3 (Court Manager Staff), Assistant Grade-3 & Assistant Grade-3 (English Knowing) for District Courts of M.P. Year-2021′ ‘ option.

‘ option. Enter your user id and password to log in.

Your Admit card will appear on the screen.

Save, Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

