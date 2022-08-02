MPSC Group C Mains Admit Card 2022: Maharashtra Public Service Commission has released MPSC Group C Mains Admit Card 2022. The candidates who are preparing for examination can now download the hall tickets from the official website of the commission i.e. mpsc.gov.in. Those who have appeared for the prelims exam and have cleared it can appear for the mains examination.Also Read - MPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 427 Medical Officer Posts Before August 17| Read Details Here

The candidates must note that the main examination will be conducted on August 6, 12, 20, 27, September 10 and 17, 2022.

MPSC Group C Mains Admit Card 2022: How to download

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the admit card:

Visit the official site of MPSC on mpsc.gov.in.

Click on MPSC Group C Mains Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application process was started on June 30 and ended on July 14, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 900 Industry Inspector, Sub Inspector, Tax Assistant Clerk-Typist posts in the organisation. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of MPSC.