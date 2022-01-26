MPSC Recruitment 2022: Candidates applying for the MPSC Group C Recruitment 2022 process, we have some important news for you all. In relief of candidates, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission has extended the last date to apply for the 900 MPSC Group C posts. Earlier, the last date to apply for the posts was January 17, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the various posts through the official website of the Commission, mpsc.gov.in.Also Read - Karnataka SSLC 2022 Schedule Released on sslc.karnataka.gov.in; Exam to Begin From March 28

The online application form begins from: December 22, 2021.

The last date to submit the application form online: January 31, 2022.

The last date to make corrections in the application form: February 2, 2022.

The Prelims exam will be held on: April 03, 2022.

Dates for Main Exam (Combined Paper I): August 06, 2022.

Main Exam For Clerk- Typist Paper II: August 13, 2022.

Main Exam Dates for Deputy Inspector Paper II: August 20, 2022.

Main Exam Date for Tax Asst Paper-II: August 27, 2022.

Main Exam Dates for Technical Asst Paper II: August 10, 2022.

Main Exam Dates for Industry Inspector Paper II: August 17, 2022.

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies

Industry Inspector: 103

Deputy Inspector: 114

Technical Asst: 14

Tax Assistant: 117

Clerk-Typist (Marathi): 473

Clerk-Typist (English): 79

MPSC Recruitment 2022: Know How to apply

Go to the official site of MPSC, mpsc.gov.in.

Click on the MPSC Recruitment 2022 link available on the home page.

link available on the home page. A new webpage will open.

Now enter the login details.

Fill in the application form.

Pay the application fee and submit the application form.

Save, Download and take a printout of the form for future reference.

Selection Process: Candidates will be selected after they qualify for the Preliminary, and Mains exams. To know more about the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other related details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by the Commission on the official website.

MPSC Recruitment 2022: Check Latest Notification

