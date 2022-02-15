MPSC Recruitment 2022: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission has invited online applications to fill 292 vacancies for the posts of Livestock Development Officer in Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Service. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of MPSC– mpsc.gov.in. The online application for MPSC Recruitment 2022 will end on March 7, 2022. Read below for eligibility, other details here.Also Read - Assam Police Recruitment 2022: Registration For 487 Posts to Begin Tomorrow; Check Vacancy, Other Details Here

Important Dates

The online application will end: March 7, 2022.

Vacancy Details

Livestock Development Officer: 292

Eligibility Criteria For MPSC Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification: In order to apply for the post of Livestock Development Officer, candidates must possess a Degree in veterinary medicine or veterinary science and animal husbandry.

Age Limit: To apply for the above posts, candidates must be between 18-38 years of age as of June 1, 2022.

Application Fee: Candidates belonging to unreserved candidates are required to pay Rs 394 as an online application fee. Candidates belonging to the reserved category are required to pay Rs 294 as an application fee.

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before March 7, 2022, through the official website — mpsc.gov.in. To know more about the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other related details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by the Commission on the official website.