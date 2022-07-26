MPSC Recruitment 2022: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates to apply for the post of Medical Officer(MO). Interested candidates can apply through the official website of the Commission at mpsconline.gov.in. According to the official notification, the last date for submission of the application form is August 17, 2022. The last date for payment of the fee is August 20, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 427 posts will be filled under Government Medical Colleges and affiliated hospitals.Also Read - EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: Applications Begins For 19 Officers Posts; Apply Before August 06

MPSC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The registration process will end: August 17, 2022.

MPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Medical Officer(MO): 427 posts

MPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit and other related details through the official notification shared below.

MPSC Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

According to the recruitment notification, in order to apply, a candidate must be between 18-38 years of age.

MPSC Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category are required to pay Rs 394 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to reserved categories are required to pay Rs 294 as a fee.

MPSC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Interested candidates can apply through the official website of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission at mpsconline.gov.in.