MSC Bank Recruitment 2022: Candidates who wish to join the banking sector, here comes a golden job opportunity for you all. Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Treasury Specialized Officers. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the eligibility and the salary from the official website of Bank —mscbank.com. Applicants must note that the last date to apply and pay the application fee for the posts is March 31, 2022. A total of 8 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.Also Read - NIA Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 67 Posts at nia.gov.in| Here's How to Apply

Important Dates to Remember

Website link open: March 17, 2022

The online application begins: March 17, 2022

Last date to apply online and payment of Application fees: March 31, 2022

Downloading of call letter for Online test from the website: 10 days before the date of exam.

Online test: Tentatively in the first week of May 2022.

Vacancy Details

Treasury Domestic Dealer (Officer Grade II): 04 posts

Treasury Forex Dealer (Officer Grade II): 01 post

Treasury Mid Office/Back Office (Junior Officer): 03 posts

MSC Bank Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Treasury Domestic Dealer (Officer Grade II): Graduate/ Post graduate degree with specialization in Finance/ Mathematics/Statistics from a University/Institution/Board recognized by Government.

Graduate/ Post graduate degree with specialization in Finance/ Mathematics/Statistics from a University/Institution/Board recognized by Government. Treasury Forex Dealer (Officer Grade II): Graduate/ Post graduate degree with specialization in Finance/ Mathematics/Statistics from a University/Institution/Board recognized by Government.

MSC Bank Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Treasury Domestic Dealer (Officer Grade II): 23-35 years

Treasury Forex Dealer (Officer Grade II): 23-35 years

Treasury Mid Office/Back Office (Junior Officer): 23-35 years

Selection Process: The selection of candidates will be on the basis of Online (written) test and personal interview Also Read - Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 6 Posts; Apply at cabsec.gov.in

How to Apply For MSC Bank Recruitment 2022 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the posts through the official website —mscbank.com. Also Read - Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Apply For 24 Posts at incometaxindia.gov.in| Check Last Date, Age Limit Here