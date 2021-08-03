New Delhi: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, NABARD has announced the Grade A, B Prelims 2021 examination date. The candidates who are eligible and interested can check the dates on the official website of the bank. The examination will be held for two days in September 2021.Also Read - Territorial Army Recruitment 2021: Apply for Officer Posts on jointerritorialarmy.gov.in by August 19

NABARD Prelims Examination date has been released for the post of Assitant Manager in Grade A in Rural Development Banking Service, RDBS, Rajbhasa. Further, the examination date has been released for the post of Manager in Grade B in Rural Development Banking Service.

It is important to note that the candidates can apply for the post till August 7, 2021.

NABARD Prelims Exam 2021 for Assistant Manager Grade A: September 18, 2021

NABARD Prelims Exam 2021 for Manager Group B: September 17, 2021

Here are some other important details about the examination:

The Prelims examination will be conducted online, according to the official notice released by NABARD.

Only candidates who will be able to qualify for the Prelims Exam 2021, will be able to sit for NABARD Main Exam 2021.

An official notice will be released later containing the details about the Main Examination.

The total number of vacancies for the Grade A Assistant Manager Post is 153 posts.

For Assistant Manager, RDBS there are 148 vacancies.

The rest 5 vacancies are for Assistant Manager, Rajbhasha.

Similarly, the number of vacancies for Grade B Manager is 7. NABAR started its online application for the posts on July 17, 2021.

NABARD Grade A, B Prelims 2021 Examination will be for a duration of 120 minutes. It will have 200 marks in total. Candidates should note that there will be negative markings in the examination. 1/4th of the marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.