NABARD Recruitment 2021: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has invited applications for a recruitment drive. The drive aims to select candidates for Assistant Manager positions. The candidates who are interested must note that the bank opened the window for the online registration of application on 17th July 2021. The closure of registration of application will be on 7th August 2021. Candidates need to apply online on the official website of NABARD which is nabard.org.

NABARD Recruitment: Important Dates

Commencement of online registration of application was on 17th July 2021

Closure of registration of application will be on 7th August 2021

Closure for editing application details will be on 7th August 2021

The last date for printing your application is on 22nd August 2021

Online Fee Payment should be done between 17th July to 7th August 2021

Exam expected to be conducted in last week of August 2021 (tentative)

NABARD Vacancy Details

This recruitment drive aims to will fill up 153 Grade A posts in NABARD.

The candidates will have to give a written exam to get selected.

Phase I is the prelims examination which is scheduled to be conducted in the last week of August 2021.

However, official dates have not been announced yet. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for exam relation notification.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can apply for the position:

Visit https://www.nabard.org/ Click on the link which reads, “Recruitment To The Post Of Assistant Manager In Grade ‘A’ (RDBS)/ (Rajbhasha Service) -2021” Click on apply here Click on the button’ click here for new registration’ Complete the registration process- Feeding basic info, photo, and signature, details, preview, uploads, payment Click on save and next on every step Take a printout after final submission

NABARD Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria