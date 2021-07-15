NABARD Recruitment 2021: National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) has released an advertisement for the recruitment of Assistant Managers and Managers on Grade A and B posts. The candidates who are interested can check all the important details given below. The interested and eligible candidates must note that they can apply online for 162 Assistant Managers and Managers vacancies starting from July 17, 2021 to August 7.Also Read - RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2021: Bumper Vacancy Announced For Patwari Post in Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Application Starts Today | Check Eligibility Criteria

NABARD Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Online registration starting date: July 17, 2021

Last date to apply Online: August 7, 2021

Last date to edit application details: August 7, 2021

NABARD Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager (Rural Development Banking Service): 148

Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ (Rajbhasha Service): 5

Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ (Protocal & Security Service): 2

Manager in Grade ‘B’ (Rural)(Development Banking Service) : 7

NABARD Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Minimum: 21 years

Maximum: 30 Years

NABARD Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Preliminary Exam

Mains Exam

Interview

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the education qualification below:

For Assistant Manager (Grade A): Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from any recognized University/institute with a minimum of 60% marks (SC/ST/ PWBD applicants 55%) in aggregate or Post Graduate degree with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants 50%) in aggregate from a recognized university or Ph.D.

For Manager (Grade B): Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from any recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks (SC/ST/ PWBD applicants 55%) in aggregate or Post Graduate degree with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants 50%) in aggregate from a recognized university or Ph.D.