NABARD Recruitment 2022: The National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Specialist Officers on a contract basis at its Head Office, Mumbai. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of NABARD on www.nabard.org. The last date to apply for the posts is till June 30, 2022. The registration process has started today, June 14, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 21 posts in the organization. For more details on the NABARD Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.

NABARD Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The registration process will begin: June 14, 2022

The registration process will end: June 30, 2022

NABARD Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Chief Technology Officer: 1 post

Senior Enterprise Architect: 1 post

Solution Architect (Software): 1 post

Database Analyst-cum-Designer: 1 post

UI/UX Designer & Developer: 1 post

Senior Software Engineer (Full Stack Java): 2 posts

Software Engineer (Full Stack Java): 2 posts

Business Intelligence Report Developer: 1 post

QA Engineer: 1 post

Data Designer: 1 post

BI Designer: 1 post

Business Analysts: 2 posts

Application Analysts: 2 posts

ETL Developers: 2 posts

Power BI Developers: 2 posts

NABARD Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Chief Technology Officer: First class in B.E. / B. Tech degree in Computer Science / Information Technology/Electronics and Communication from an accredited and reputed institution.

First class in B.E. / B. Tech degree in Computer Science / Information Technology/Electronics and Communication from an accredited and reputed institution. Senior Enterprise Architect: BE/BTech in IT/ Engineering OR B.Sc in IT OR BCA/MCA from an accredited and reputed institution.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts given above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the official notification shared below:

NABARD Recruitment 2022 Salary

Chief Technology Officer Rs 45,000.00

Senior Enterprise Architect Rs 30,000.00

Solution Architect Rs 25000.00

Database Analyst-cum-Designer Rs 15,000.00

UI/UX Designer & Developer Rs 20,000.00

Senior Software Engineer (Full Stack Java) -Rs 15,000.00

Software Engineer (Full Stack Java) – Rs 10,000.00

NABARD Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

For SC/ ST/ PWBD: Rs 50(Intimation charges)

For all others: Rs 800( 750 (Application Fee)+ 50 (Intimation charges))

NABARD Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Maximum Age (as on 01 June 2022): 62 Years

NABARD Recruitment 2022 How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before June 30, 2022, through the official website —www.nabard.org.