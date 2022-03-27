NABI Recruitment 2022: The National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute (NABI) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Scientist posts. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and selection process on the official website of NABI, nabi.res.in. The last date of receipt of the online application is April 25, 2022.Also Read - Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For 33 Assistant Professors Posts; Apply Online at colrec.du.ac.in

NABI Recruitment 2022: All Details Here

Recruitment Board: National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute

Official Website: nabi.res.in.

Name of the post: Scientist post

Number of vacancy: 14 posts

Mode of Application: Online

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post and number of posts Also Read - UPTET 2021 Result, Final Answer Key to Release Soon; Here's How to Download

Scientist E: 02 post

Scientist D: 06 post

Scientist C: 06 post

Eligibility Criteria

Scientist E: PhD in any branch of Life Sciences/ Agricultural Biotechnology/ Food and Nutrition Sciences/ FoodTechnology or equivalent with 08 years experience or MD/MVSc with 10 years experience or ME/M.Tech inAgri-Biotechnology/ Biotechnology /Chemical Technology /Food Technology/Food Sciences and Nutrition orequivalent with 10 years experience. Also Read - JEE Main 2022: Application Ending Soon; Check List of Documents, Direct Link, Other Details Here

Scientist D: PhD in any branch of Life Sciences/Agricultural Biotechnology/Food and Nutrition Sciences/ FoodTechnology or equivalent with 05 years experience or ME/M.Tech in Agri-Biotechnology/ Biotechnology/Chemical Technology/Food Technology/Food Sciences and Nutrition or equivalent with 07 years experience.

NABI Recruitment 2022: Check Notification Here

Application Fee

The application fee will be received online through ‘SBI Collect’

Unreserved candidates/EWS: Rs 590

SC/ST/OBC/ Women candidates: Rs 354

Unreserved candidates from abroad with OCI Status USD 30 (Equivalent to INR 2310)

SC/ST/OBC/Women candidates from abroad with OCI Status USD 20 (Equivalent to INR 1540)

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before April 25, 2022, through the official website —nabi.res.in.