Nainital Bank Recruitment 2022: Candidates who wish to join the banking sector, here comes a golden job opportunity for you. Nainital Bank Limited is hiring candidates for the posts of Marketing Officers in Officers' Grade/ Scale –I in the Bank. Those candidates who are interested can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website — nainitalbank.co.in. As per the recruitment notification, the last date to apply for the posts is August 01, 2022.

Important Dates

Last Date to Apply: August 01, 2022

Vacancy Details

Marketing Officers in Officers’ Grade/ Scale –I

Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Regular Graduate/Post Graduate from a recognized University with minimum 55% Marks. Preference will be given to candidates having MBA- Marketing, 2 years PGDBA/ PGDBM/ PGPM/ PGDM with specialization in Marketing, any other certification with specialization in Marketing from a recognized institute/ university. Preference will be given to candidates having experience in the field of Marketing/ Third Party Products in a Bank/ Insurance Company, Financial Institutions, other companies.

How to Apply?

The application, enclosing all prescribed documents should reach the Bank's Head Office on or before August 1, 2022 in the sealed envelope which should be superscripted 'Application for the post of Marketing Officer in Grade/ Scale- I', only through registered/ speed post to Bank's Head Office, Nainital. The Bank takes no responsibility for any delay in receipt or loss of application/s in postal transit. For more details, check the recruitment notification shared below.