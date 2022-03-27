NBCC Recruitment 2022: The NBCC (India) Limited has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Junior Engineer(Civil/Electrical)and others. The online application for NBCC Recruitment has commenced from March 15, 2022. Applicants can apply for the above posts on or before April 14, 2022. Also Read - India Post Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 9 Posts at indiapost.gov.in| Check Details Here
Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —www.nbccindia.in. Also Read - Indian Air Force Recruitment 2022: Class 10 Pass Candidates Can Apply For 5 Posts at indianairforce.nic.in
Important Dates to Remember
- The online application starts: March 15, 2022
- The online application ends: April 14, 2022
Vacancy Details
Total: 81 vacant posts Also Read - NABI Recruitment 2022: Registration For 14 Posts Begins at nabi.res.in| Here's Direct Link
- Junior Engineer(Civil): 60 posts
- Junior Engineer(Electrical): 20 posts
- DY. General Manager (ENGG)-(CIVIL) (E-4): 1 post
NBCC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Education Qualification:
- Junior Engineer(Civil): Three years full time Diploma in Civil Engineering from Govt. recognized Institute/University with 60% aggregate marks.
- Junior Engineer(Electrical): Three years full time Diploma in Electrical Engineering from Govt.recognized Institute/University with 60% aggregate marks.
- DY. General Manager (ENGG)-(CIVIL) (E-4)Backlog: Full time Degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent from Government recognized University/Institute with 60 % aggregate marks.
NBCC Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure
Candidates will be selected on the basis of
- Junior Engineer(Civil): Written-test
- Junior Engineer(Electrical): Written-test
- DY. General Manager (ENGG)-(CIVIL) (E-4)Backlog: Personal Interview
NBCC Recruitment 2022: Application Fee
- Candidates applying for Junior Engineer(Civil) posts will have to pay Rs 500 as an application fee.
- Candidates applying for Junior Engineer(Electrical) posts will have to pay Rs 500 as an application fee.
- DY. General Manager (ENGG)-(CIVIL) (E-4): Nil
NBCC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before April 14, 2022, through the official website —www.nbccindia.in.