NBCC Recruitment 2022: The NBCC (India) Limited has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Junior Engineer(Civil/Electrical)and others. The online application for NBCC Recruitment has commenced from March 15, 2022. Applicants can apply for the above posts on or before April 14, 2022. Also Read - India Post Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 9 Posts at indiapost.gov.in| Check Details Here

Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —www.nbccindia.in. Also Read - Indian Air Force Recruitment 2022: Class 10 Pass Candidates Can Apply For 5 Posts at indianairforce.nic.in

Important Dates to Remember

The online application starts: March 15, 2022

The online application ends: April 14, 2022

Vacancy Details

Total: 81 vacant posts Also Read - NABI Recruitment 2022: Registration For 14 Posts Begins at nabi.res.in| Here's Direct Link

Junior Engineer(Civil): 60 posts

Junior Engineer(Electrical): 20 posts

DY. General Manager (ENGG)-(CIVIL) (E-4): 1 post

NBCC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification:

Junior Engineer(Civil): Three years full time Diploma in Civil Engineering from Govt. recognized Institute/University with 60% aggregate marks.

Three years full time Diploma in Civil Engineering from Govt. recognized Institute/University with 60% aggregate marks. Junior Engineer(Electrical): Three years full time Diploma in Electrical Engineering from Govt.recognized Institute/University with 60% aggregate marks.

Three years full time Diploma in Electrical Engineering from Govt.recognized Institute/University with 60% aggregate marks. DY. General Manager (ENGG)-(CIVIL) (E-4)Backlog: Full time Degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent from Government recognized University/Institute with 60 % aggregate marks.

NBCC Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected on the basis of

Junior Engineer(Civil): Written-test

Junior Engineer(Electrical): Written-test

DY. General Manager (ENGG)-(CIVIL) (E-4)Backlog: Personal Interview

NBCC Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates applying for Junior Engineer(Civil) posts will have to pay Rs 500 as an application fee. Candidates applying for Junior Engineer(Electrical) posts will have to pay Rs 500 as an application fee. DY. General Manager (ENGG)-(CIVIL) (E-4): Nil

NBCC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?