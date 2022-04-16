NBCC Recruitment 2022: The NBCC (India) Limited has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the post of Dy. General Manager (Engg). Eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official NBCC website at www.nbccindia.in till May 05, 2022. A total of 25 vacant posts will be filled. The application fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances. Candidates are therefore requested to verify their eligibility before paying the application fee.Also Read - BIS Recruitment 2022: Registration For 337 Posts to Begin at bis.gov.in on April 19| Read Details Here

Important Dates

Opening Date for Online Registration: April 06, 2022

Closing Date of Online Registration: May 05, 2022

Vacancy Details

Dy. General Manager (Engg): 25 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Dy. General Manager (Engg): In order to apply for the position, a candidate must have a Full-time Degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent from Government recognized University/ Institute with 60 % aggregate marks.

Application Fee

Applicants/Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable amount of Rs. 1000. Candidates will be levied tax/charge from their transaction bank, as applicable. SC, ST, PWD & Departmental candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.

Selection Procedure

The selection criteria will be by way of a Personal Interview only to be held at New Delhi only. The Selection criteria may change depending on the response received against the said post. The decision of NBCC will be final in this regard.

NBCC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before May o5, 2022, through the official website —www.nbccindia.in. For more details, candidates are advised to check the official notification shared below.