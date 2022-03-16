NBCC Recruitment 2022: The NBCC (India) Limited has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Junior Engineer(Civil/Electrical)and others. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —www.nbccindia.in. The online application has commenced from Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Applicants can apply for the above posts on or before April 14, 2022.Also Read - Karnataka HC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 54 Posts; Apply Online at karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in

Important Dates to Remember

The online application starts: March 15, 2022

The online application ends: April 14, 2022

Vacancy Details

A total of 81 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Junior Engineer(Civil): 60 posts

Junior Engineer(Electrical): 20 posts

DY. General Manager (ENGG)-(CIVIL) (E-4): 1 post

NBCC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Junior Engineer(Civil): Three years full time Diploma in Civil Engineering from Govt. recognized Institute/University with 60% aggregate marks. Junior Engineer(Electrical): Three years full time Diploma in Electrical Engineering from Govt.

recognized Institute/University with 60% aggregate marks. DY. General Manager (ENGG)-(CIVIL) (E-4)Backlog: Full time Degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent from Government recognized University/Institute with 60 % aggregate marks.

For more details, check the official notification given below.

NBCC Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure

Junior Engineer(Civil): Written-test

Junior Engineer(Electrical): Written-test

DY. General Manager (ENGG)-(CIVIL) (E-4)Backlog: Personal Interview

NBCC Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Junior Engineer(Civil): Rs 500

Junior Engineer(Electrical): Rs 500

DY. General Manager (ENGG)-(CIVIL) (E-4): Nil

NBCC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?