NCLAT Recruitment 2022: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the various posts including that of Joint Registrar, Deputy Registrar, and others. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about the eligibility, and salary on the official website, www.nclat.nic.in. A total of 11 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Read below for eligibility, age limit, and other related details.

Important Dates to Remember

The last date to apply for the posts: April 30, 2022

Vacancy Details

Joint Registrar: 1 post

Deputy Registrar: 1 post

Principal Private Secretary: 1 post

Programmer: 1 post

Court Officer: 3 posts

Administrative Officer: 2 posts

Senior Legal Assistant: 2 posts

NCLAT Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the positions mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria, age limit and other details from the official notification shared below.

How to Apply Online?

As per the official notice, the application in the prescribed proforma (Annexure-II), complete in all respects may be sent to "The Registrar, National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, 3rd Floor, Mahanagar Doorsanchar Sadan (M.T.N.L. Building), 9, C.G.O. Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003" through proper channel along with all the necessary documents on or before 30th April 2022. The applications received after the closing date of receipt of applications or received without any of the necessary documents as mentioned in this vacancy circular or incomplete in any respect or received without proper channel are liable to be rejected.