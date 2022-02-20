NHAI Recruitment 2022: National Highways Authority of India, NHAI has sought online applications for the posts of Deputy General Manager (Legal), Manager (Tech), and others under NHAI Recruitment 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts online on NHAI’s official website nhai.gov.in.Also Read - NID Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 23 Posts; Apply Online at nidmp.ac.in

The last date to apply for the above-mentioned posts is March 9, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 34 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. Also Read - ECL Recruitment 2022: Apply For 313 Posts on easterncoal.gov.in| Check Vacancy, Other Details

Vacancy For NHAI Recruitment 2022

Chief General Manager (Finance): 1 Post

Deputy General Manager (Legal): 1 Post

Deputy General Manager (Media Relation): 1 Post

Manager (Tech): 31 Posts

Eligibility Criteria For NHAI Recruitment 2022

Chief General Manager(Finance): Degree in Commerce / Accounts/Finance/ICAI/ICWAI from a recognized University /Management from a recognized University/ Institute or equivalent.

Degree in Commerce / Accounts/Finance/ICAI/ICWAI from a recognized University /Management from a recognized University/ Institute or equivalent. Deputy General Manager (Legal): Degree in Law from a recognized University /Institute.

Degree in Law from a recognized University /Institute. Deputy General Manager (Media Relations): ) Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University/Institute. And Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communications/Public Relations or equivalent from a recognized University/Institute.

) Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University/Institute. And Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communications/Public Relations or equivalent from a recognized University/Institute. Manager(Technical): Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University / Institute.