NHAI Recruitment 2022: National Highways Authority of India, NHAI has sought online applications for the posts of Deputy General Manager (Legal), Manager (Tech), and others under NHAI Recruitment 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts online on NHAI's official website nhai.gov.in.
The last date to apply for the above-mentioned posts is March 9, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 34 vacant posts will be filled in the organization.
Vacancy For NHAI Recruitment 2022
- Chief General Manager (Finance): 1 Post
- Deputy General Manager (Legal): 1 Post
- Deputy General Manager (Media Relation): 1 Post
- Manager (Tech): 31 Posts
Eligibility Criteria For NHAI Recruitment 2022
- Chief General Manager(Finance): Degree in Commerce / Accounts/Finance/ICAI/ICWAI from a recognized University /Management from a recognized University/ Institute or equivalent.
- Deputy General Manager (Legal): Degree in Law from a recognized University /Institute.
- Deputy General Manager (Media Relations): ) Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University/Institute. And Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communications/Public Relations or equivalent from a recognized University/Institute.
- Manager(Technical): Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University / Institute.
How to Apply For NHAI Recruitment 2022
The applicant may visit the NHAI website www.nhai.gov.in for accessing the link for applying online. According to the official notification, duly filled-in print-out of the ONLINE application, forwarded by parent department of the applicant along with the prescribed 'Verification Certificate' and photocopy of APARs/ACRs for the last five (05) years, should reach NHAI at the following address on or before 24.03.2022. DGM (HR &Admn.)-I, National Highways Authority of India, Plot No: G – 5 & 6, Sector – 10, Dwarka, New Delhi – 110075.
For more details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification shared below.