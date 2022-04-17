NHAI Recruitment 2022: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for various Managerial posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts online on NHAI’s official website nhai.gov.in. A total of 80 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to apply for the above-mentioned posts is May 02, 2022. Read below for eligibility, and important dates.Also Read - South Western Railway Recruitment 2022: Application Process For Good Train Manager Post to End Soon; Apply Online at rrchubli.in

Important Dates to Remember

Opening Date for Online Registration of Application for Deputation/ Promotion: April 1, 2022

Last Date for submission of Online application for Deputation: May 02, 2022

Last Date for submission of Online application for Promotion: May 18, 2022

Last Date for receipt of Printout of Online application along with requisite documents from Parent Department(Deputation): May 23, 2022

Vacancy For NHAI Recruitment 2022

General Manager (Technical): 23 Posts

Deputy General Manager (Technical): 26 Posts

Manager (Technical): 31 Posts

Eligibility Criteria For NHAI Recruitment 2022

General Manager (Technical): Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University / Institute.

Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University / Institute. Manager (Technical): Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the official notification shared on the website.

How to Apply For NHAI Recruitment 2022?

The applicant may visit the NHAI website www.nhai.gov.in for accessing the link for applying online. According to the official notification, duly filled-in print-out of the ONLINE application, forwarded by the parent department of the applicant along with the prescribed 'Verification Certificate' and photocopy of APARs/ACRs for the last five (05) years, should reach NHAI at the following address on or before May 23, 2022.