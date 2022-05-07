NHAI Recruitment 2022: National Highways Authority of India has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates to apply for the various managerial posts. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 07 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. According to the official notification, the number of posts may increase or decrease. SC/ST/Minority Community / Women/ Persons with Benchmark Disabilities, are encouraged to apply. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts online on NHAI’s official website nhai.gov.in. The last date to apply for the above-mentioned posts is till June 6, 2022. However, the last date for submission of the printout of the online application form along with other documents is till June 20, 2022.Also Read - PNB SO Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Apply For 145 Vacancies Today. Apply Online at pnbindia.in

Here’s all you need to know about qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details of NHAI Recruitment 2022

NHAI Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Opening Date for Online Registration of Application: April 21 (10:00 AM)

Last Date for submission of Online application: June 06 (06:00 PM)

Last Date for submission of Printout of Online application along with requisite documents from Parent Department: June 20 (06:00 PM)

NHAI Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

General Manager: 2 Posts

Deputy General Manager (Environment): 01 posts

Deputy General Manager (Information Technology): 03 posts

Manager: 1 Post

NHAI Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

General Manager (Environment): Degree of a recognized University, with at least one of the subjects namely Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics and Zoology or a Degree in Agriculture, Forestry or in Engineering from a recognized University.

Deputy General Manager (Environment): Degree of a recognized university with at least one of the subjects namely Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics and Zoology or a Degree in Agriculture, Forestry or in Engineering from a recognized University.

How to Apply For NHAI Recruitment 2022?

The applicant may visit the NHAI website www.nhai.gov.in for accessing the link for applying online. According to the official notification, duly filled-in print applications for General Manager and Deputy General Manager should be sent to DGM (HR & Admn)-IA National Highways Authority of India Plot No.G5-&6, Sector-10, Dwarka, New Delhi-110075.

The applications for Manager posts should be sent to DGM (HR & Admn)-IB National Highways Authority of India Plot No.G5-&6, Sector-10, Dwarka, New Delhi-110075. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification shared below.