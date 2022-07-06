NHAI Recruitment 2022: National Highways Authority of India, NHAI has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for Deputy Manager (Technical) posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of NHAI on nhai.gov.in before July 13, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 50 posts will be filled in the organisation. The number of posts advertised may increase or decrease at the discretion of the Authority,” reads the official notification. Candidates can check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, and other details here.Also Read - BSNL Haryana Recruitment 2022: Stipend Up to Rs 8,000 Per Month; Apply For 44 Posts at mhrdnats.gov.in

Important Dates

Last Date for Submission of Application: 13 July 2022

Vacancy Details

Deputy Manager (Technical): 50 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute; Candidates who want to apply for the posts given above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification shared below.

Selection Process

As per the official notification, candidates will be selected on the basis of final merit (Written Test & Personality Test) in Engineering Services (E.S) Examination (Civil), 2021 conducted by UPSC.

Age Limit

Not exceeding 30 years as on closing date of advertisement. The Upper age limit for advertised posts on direct recruitment basis is relaxable as per Govt. of India rules applicable for different groups/categories.

How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NHAI on nhai.gov.in. Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily rejected.