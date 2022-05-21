NHAI Recruitment 2022: National Highways Authority of India, NHAI has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates to apply for the Deputy General Manager (Legal) and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on NHAI’s official website nhai.gov.in. The last date for submission of the online application is June 24. However, the last date for submission of the printout of the online application form along with other documents is till July 11, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 06 vacant posts will be filled.Also Read - RBI Recruitment 2022: Apply For Architect, Other Posts From May 23| Check Last Date, Selection Process Here

Here’s all you need to know about qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details of NHAI Recruitment 2022

Important Dates to Remember

Opening Date for Online Registration of Application: May 11 (10.00 AM) Last Date for submission of Online application: June 24 (6.00 PM) However, the last date for submission of the printout of the online application form along with other documents is till July 11 (6.00 PM)

NHAI Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Deputy General Manager (Legal): 01 post

Manager (Legal): 04 posts

Hindi Officer: 01 post

NHAI Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Deputy General Manager (Legal): Degree in Law from a recognized University /Institute.

Degree in Law from a recognized University /Institute. Manager (Legal): Degree in Law from a recognized University / Institute

Degree in Law from a recognized University / Institute Hindi Officer: Master’s degree of a recognized University or equivalent in Hindi with English as a subject at the degree level.

NHAI Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification, selection process, salary and age limit through the official notification shared below:

How to Apply For NHAI Recruitment 2022?

The applicant may visit the NHAI website www.nhai.gov.in for accessing the link for applying online. According to the official notification, duly filled-in print applications, forwarded by the parent department of the applicant along with the prescribed 'Verification Certificate' and photocopy of APARs/ACRs for the last five (05) years, should reach NHAI at the following address, on or before .02.2022.

DGM (HR &Admn.)-IA,

National Highways Authority of India,

Plot No: G – 5 & 6, Sector – 10,

Dwarka, New Delhi – 110075.