NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: National Health Mission (NHM), Maharashtra has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Medical Officer (MO), Nurse (Attendant), and others. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website, arogya.maharashtra.gov.in and nrhm.maharashtra.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is July 20, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 420 posts will be filled. Candidates can check the application process, age limit, and qualifications here.

NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2022 Important Dates Here

Last date to apply: July 20, 2022

NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2022 Vacancy

Medical Officer: 140 posts

Nurse Female: 126 posts

Nurse Male: 14 posts

MPW Male: 140 posts

NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Medical Officer: MBBS with MCIM Registration.

Nurse Female/ Male: B.Sc. Nursing/ GNM with Nursing Council Registration.

MPW Male: 12th pass in Science+ Paramedical Basic training Course Or Sanitary Inspector Course.

NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, and other details from the official notification given below.

How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before July 20, 2022, through the official website —nrhm.maharashtra.gov.in.