The District Integrated Health and Family Welfare Society Chandrapur, National Health Mission, Maharashtra (NHM Maharashtra) has released notification to fill 132 vacancies for the post of Medical Officer, Staff Nurse and MPW.
Applications are invited on the official website i.e. https://zpchandrapur.maharashtra.gov.in/ and https://zpchandrapur.co.in for a total of 132 vacancies.
Below we have mentioned the all the important details regarding the vacancies.
The candidates can check the details related to dates, vacancy break up and qualifications below:
Important Dates for NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2022:
The last date for submitting the application is 06 September 2022
NHM Maharashtra Vacancy Details 2022:
|S. No.
|Post
|Vacancies
|1
|Medical Officer – MBBS
|44
|2
|Staff Nurse
|44
|3
|MPW-Male
|44
|Total
|132
NHM Maharashtra Salary:
|S. No.
|Post
|Salary
|1
|Medical Officer – MBBS
|Rs. 60000
|2
|Staff Nurse
|Rs. 20000
|3
|MPW-Male
|Rs. 180000
Eligibility Criteria for NHM Maharashtra MPW, Nurse and MO Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Medical Officer – Candidates should have MBBS Degree
- Nurse – Candidates should have B.Sc. Nursing/ GNM with Nursing Council Registration
- MPW Male – 12th pass in Science+ Paramedical Basic training Course Or Sanitary Inspector Course
NHM Maharashtra MPW, Nurse and MO Posts Age Limit:
38 years
NHM Maharashtra Jobs 2022: How To Apply
For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the they can apply for the vacancies:
- Visit official website of ZP chandrapur i.e chandrapur.maharashtra.gov.in
- Click on the application form link for the post you are interested
- Fill up your details
- Take a print out of the application form