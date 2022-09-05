The District Integrated Health and Family Welfare Society Chandrapur, National Health Mission, Maharashtra (NHM Maharashtra) has released notification to fill 132 vacancies for the post of Medical Officer, Staff Nurse and MPW.Also Read - RPSC Releases Exam Dates for Sr. Teacher, School Lecturer Posts | Details Here

Applications are invited on the official website i.e. https://zpchandrapur.maharashtra.gov.in/ and https://zpchandrapur.co.in for a total of 132 vacancies. Also Read - SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 665 Posts at sbi.co.in From Aug 31| Check Notification Here

Below we have mentioned the all the important details regarding the vacancies. Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Register For 19 Posts Till September 15| Check Pay Scale, Other Details Here

The candidates can check the details related to dates, vacancy break up and qualifications below:

Important Dates for NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2022:

The last date for submitting the application is 06 September 2022

NHM Maharashtra Vacancy Details 2022:

S. No. Post Vacancies 1 Medical Officer – MBBS 44 2 Staff Nurse 44 3 MPW-Male 44 Total 132

NHM Maharashtra Salary:

S. No. Post Salary 1 Medical Officer – MBBS Rs. 60000 2 Staff Nurse Rs. 20000 3 MPW-Male Rs. 180000

Eligibility Criteria for NHM Maharashtra MPW, Nurse and MO Posts

Educational Qualification:

Medical Officer – Candidates should have MBBS Degree

Nurse – Candidates should have B.Sc. Nursing/ GNM with Nursing Council Registration

MPW Male – 12th pass in Science+ Paramedical Basic training Course Or Sanitary Inspector Course

NHM Maharashtra MPW, Nurse and MO Posts Age Limit:

38 years

NHM Maharashtra Jobs 2022: How To Apply

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the they can apply for the vacancies: