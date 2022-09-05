The District Integrated Health and Family Welfare Society Chandrapur, National Health Mission, Maharashtra (NHM Maharashtra) has released notification to fill 132 vacancies for the post of Medical Officer, Staff Nurse and MPW.Also Read - RPSC Releases Exam Dates for Sr. Teacher, School Lecturer Posts | Details Here

Applications are invited on the official website i.e. https://zpchandrapur.maharashtra.gov.in/ and https://zpchandrapur.co.in for a total of 132 vacancies.

Below we have mentioned the all the important details regarding the vacancies.

The candidates can check the details related to dates, vacancy break up and qualifications below:

Important Dates for NHM Maharashtra Recruitment 2022:

The last date for submitting the application is 06 September 2022

NHM Maharashtra Vacancy Details 2022:

S. No.PostVacancies
1Medical Officer – MBBS44
2Staff Nurse44
3MPW-Male44
Total132

NHM Maharashtra Salary:

S. No.PostSalary
1Medical Officer – MBBSRs. 60000
2Staff NurseRs. 20000
3MPW-MaleRs. 180000

Eligibility Criteria for NHM Maharashtra MPW, Nurse and MO Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • Medical Officer – Candidates should have MBBS Degree
  • Nurse – Candidates should have B.Sc. Nursing/ GNM with Nursing Council Registration
  • MPW Male – 12th pass in Science+ Paramedical Basic training Course Or Sanitary Inspector Course

NHM Maharashtra MPW, Nurse and MO Posts Age Limit:

38 years

NHM Maharashtra Jobs 2022: How To Apply

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the they can apply for the vacancies:

  1. Visit official website of ZP chandrapur i.e chandrapur.maharashtra.gov.in
  2. Click on the application form link for the post you are interested
  3. Fill up your details
  4. Take a print out of the application form